During a difficult match that reached extra time, the Egyptian national team had difficulty overcoming the Faroe Islands national team during the main time, as the first half ended in a 13/13 draw, and the Faroese national team’s advantage doubled in the second half and was the closest to winning by 3 goals..

However, the Egyptian team was able to equalize before the end of the regular time of the match, and within only 10 minutes of extra time, the stars of Egypt scored 7 goals to qualify for the semi-finals, with a difference of 38-34..

The Faroe Islands national team had caused surprises during the group stage by defeating Sweden, Germany, Burundi and Saudi Arabia, and it received only one defeat from Iran..

The Egyptian national handball team is seeking to retain the world championship, which it won for the first time in this age group in 2019..

On Friday, the Egyptian national team will face Denmark after its victory over its Portuguese counterpart in the quarter-final match that brought them together on Thursday.

And the Danish national team is the record holder for the number of crowning times in the FIFA U-19 World Cup, as it won it three times, which makes it very difficult for the Egyptian team to face it..

How do you win?

On how to achieve the historic victory over the Faroe Islands national team, Amr Salah, treasurer of the Egyptian Handball Federation, spoke to Sky News Arabia, saying::

* The Faroe Islands national team is a very stubborn team in the face of the quarter-finals, but the Egyptian national team prepared well for it by watching all its matches, and training and planning took place on this basis..

* The match was very difficult until its last minutes, but the Egyptian players changed the way of playing to open defense, which turned the score around and Egypt became the winner.

* Of course, there were fears of confrontation with the Faroe Islands, because this team has a strong history in the World Cup qualifiers, as it reached the quarter-finals in the 2002 and 2004 tournaments, and this year it also reached and eliminated strong teams from the tournament before being defeated by Egypt..

* The next match against Denmark is also difficult because this team won the championship 3 times, but the Egyptian team also has a strong balance as it won the title of the last championship that was held in 2019..

* The Egyptian national team players are preparing to face Denmark through the recovery process and focus on developing a completely different plan from the plan to confront the Faroe Islands, because Denmark have a distinguished school in handball and they are almost world champions in all stages of this game..

* The Egyptian national junior team has distinguished centers in goalkeeping, defense, attack and playmaking, and then it is qualified to beat Denmark and reach the final match and achieve the World Championship title for the second time in a row.