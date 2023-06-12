Monday, June 12, 2023
Egypt | Three British tourists died in a ship fire in Egypt

June 12, 2023
According to the authorities, the fire started due to a short circuit. The accident happened near the resort of Marsa Alam.

Three a British tourist who was on a diving trip died in connection with a fire on board at the weekend in Egypt. A ship caught fire in Egypt’s Red Sea on Sunday morning.

The other 12 divers and 14 crew members who were involved were saved.

The British company Scuba Travel, which organized the trip, confirmed the death of three people on Monday, according to the news agency Reuters and of The Guardian by.

In the fire according to the company, the three dead tourists were apparently not going diving on the day of the accident. The 12 rescued were in a guided tour organized for diving at the time of the fire.

When the fire broke out, the divers who were in the guide got off the ship quickly. The ship’s captain and two diving instructors tried to contact the missing passengers before they themselves left the ship to get to safety, the company says, according to The Guardian.

of Egypt according to the authorities’ statement on Sunday, the cause of the fire was a short circuit. According to the authorities, preliminary investigations suggest that the fire started in the boat’s engine room.

The group had sailed to Elphinstone Reef, located near the resort town of Marsa Alam in southeastern Egypt.

