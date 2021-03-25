The ‘zabbaleen’, some 70,000 people in Manshiet Nasser, Cairo’s largest ‘rag’ district, not only dispose of nearly half of the megapolis’ waste, but have created one of the most efficient sorting and recycling systems of the world. They are masters at turning what others throw away into an almost inexhaustible source of wealth.

There is no other place in the world that recycles so much. The “city of garbage”, as the Mansheya Nasir neighborhood, east of Cairo, is known. There, 10,000 tons of garbage are classified, an arduous task that the vast majority of women and children do.

Among plastic, cardboard, glass and metal, some 70,000 of these recyclers take the product to recycling centers, which number in the hundreds. There begins another process that involves an important workforce.

Despite the hard work, Mansheya Nasir is a global example of recycling: 90% of the garbage that arrives is recycled, a figure that the parties involved in the process take pride in.