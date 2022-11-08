The conditions of the Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah, in prison in Egypt, are getting worse and his sister Sanaa Seif, interviewed by the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (Dw), says she is dying and asks for support from the international community. The UN called for the dissident’s release: “We are extremely concerned about his health,” said United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, regretting that the Egyptian authorities have not yet released him.

As reported Amnesty, Alaa Abd El Fattah is a British-Egyptian writer, human rights defender and software developer. He was one of the protagonists of the revolution of January 25, 2011. His contributions have been published in numerous magazines and he is known for having founded an important blog aggregator in Arabic. In addition, he has participated in several citizen journalism initiatives. Alaa was arrested by all Egyptian heads of state in his lifetime. His book, You Have Not Yet Been Defeated, published in Italy by Hopefulmonster, which collects some of his most influential writings, has received widespread acclaim.

On April 2, 2022, Alaa went on an indefinite hunger strike as a final attempt to gain freedom. After more than 200 days of partial hunger strike, Alaa announced that from November 1 he would stop taking 100 calories and start a total hunger strike and that on November 6, with the start of COP27 in Sharm el Sheikh he would started a thirst strike. This means that if he is not released, Alaa will die before the end of COP27.