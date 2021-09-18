A security source told “Sky News Arabia” that the police received a report that a “butcher” from the village of “Jableh” in the Senoures Center in Fayoum had killed his wife by butchering her in the middle of the street.

According to the source, after the crime, the accused went to surrender himself to the police and confessed the full details of the crime, as he confirmed that his wife always quarreled with him and was angry at her family’s house and returned her a short time ago, but they quarreled, Friday, which prompted her to leave the house again.

He added that he followed her and tried to return her, but she refused, and then decided to get rid of her because of the “discontent” she was causing him, as he put it.

He explained that he took out a “knife” (a pocket knife) he was carrying between the folds of his clothes, and stabbed her in the face and eyes, then slaughtered her from her neck and slit her stomach, until she breathed.

According to eyewitnesses and some residents of the accused’s village, he “bad behavior and always quarreled with his wife,” noting that she was angry with him for “taking drugs”, which prompted her to leave the house more than once.

On the day of the crime, the accused followed his wife until he stopped her in front of the Sinnuris city council, and stabbed and slaughtered her amid the astonishment of passersby, who tried to stop him but failed because he threatened them with a knife.

The accused was referred to the Public Prosecution, which issued a decision to imprison him for 4 days pending the case.