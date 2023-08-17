According to the records of the Qena Security Directorate, the police received a notification that the bodies of 3 people were found in the desert area adjacent to the “Only-Al-Qusayr” road.

And the security services moved to the place, and it was found that the bodies of three teenagers were found at kilo 75 on the “Qeft-Al-Qusayr” road, and after taking the necessary measures and removing fingerprints with the knowledge of the Public Prosecution, they were transferred to the morgue of Qift Teaching Hospital.

According to a security source who spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, the security investigations conducted by the criminal investigation team suggested that the three deceased were digging for gold in the area and lost their way, and died of thirst after they ran out of supplies.

He explained, “The reason for this matter being likely is that there is no criminal suspicion behind the death of the three, in addition to finding some tools for searching for gold in their possession.”

The source revealed that “the three deceased were from Sohag governorate, including two brothers, and their ages ranged between 15 and 18 years.”

According to the same source, the desert area adjacent to the “Qeft-Al-Qusayr” road is known to attract illegal gold prospectors, especially since it previously included a gold mine called “Al-Fawakhir”, which was closed several decades ago, and the area also contains Pharaonic monuments.