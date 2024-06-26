Cairo (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry renewed his country’s support for reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis that guarantees the unity of the Yemeni state and its institutions, its independence and territorial integrity, noting that the stability of Yemen represents the utmost importance to the security of the Red Sea region.

This came in a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the strategic dialogue round between Egypt and Yemen at the ministerial level in the Egyptian capital, where the dialogue began with a bilateral meeting between Shoukry and his Yemeni counterpart, Shaye Al-Zindani, before an expanded discussion session attended by senior officials from both countries.

The statement quoted Shukry as affirming Egypt’s support for legitimate government in Yemen, represented by the Presidential Leadership Council, and its support for efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis in a way that meets the aspirations of the Yemeni people and ends their human suffering in accordance with the terms of reference of the Yemeni National Dialogue, the Gulf Initiative, and the outcomes of the recent Yemeni consultations in Riyadh, as well as in accordance with the decisions of the Council. Relevant security, especially Resolution No. 2216.

He also stressed Egypt’s keenness to enhance cooperation with the Yemeni government in its efforts to develop infrastructure and rehabilitate human resources in various fields, pointing out that Egypt is open to engaging in Yemeni development projects and reconstruction efforts.

Shukri presented his Yemeni counterpart in the picture of the Egyptian efforts to provide various aspects of support to the Yemeni people, especially in terms of providing medical and food aid, in addition to Egypt hosting large numbers of Yemeni citizens on its territory.

For his part, the statement conveyed from Al-Zindani his country’s great appreciation for Egypt’s positions in support of Yemen in light of the close relations between the two countries and his welcome of the results reached during the dialogue round, especially the issue of Red Sea security, which occupied a large portion of the discussions.

The statement stated that the expanded discussions between the Egyptian and Yemeni sides reflected serious concern about the increasing risks of tensions in the Red Sea and the security of navigation and its impact on international transport and international trade.

He stated that the two sides called on the international community to play its role in reducing the aggravation of the humanitarian crisis suffered by the Yemeni people and providing the necessary support to finance United Nations relief programs in Yemen.

At the level of regional issues, the statement indicated that the discussions followed the latest developments in Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Libya. The Gaza Strip and the catastrophic, unprecedented humanitarian situation it faces were also discussed in detail.