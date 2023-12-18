Egypt | The sitting president won the election with almost 90 percent of the vote, says Egypt

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's regime has been accused of human rights violations.

in Egypt the results of the presidential elections held on Monday were announced. According to the results, the sitting president won the election Abdel Fattah al-Sisi with almost 90 percent of the vote.

Sisi, who has a military background, came to power when the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood was ousted after widespread protests with the support of the military in 2013.

The Muslim Brotherhood won the first free elections in Egypt since the 2011 uprising, when the dictator who ruled the country for years Hosni Mubarak was ousted from power.

The uprising despite hopes, the human rights and democracy situation in Egypt have not developed in a good direction. Sisi's administration has been accused of numerous human rights violations. In previous elections, among other things, the work of election observers has been limited, says the think tank Tahrir Institute For Middle East Policy.

Egypt has also suffered from big economic problems.