Dubai – A Hong-flagged vessel KongXin Hai Tong 23, ran aground for just over two hours at the southern mouth of Egypt’s Suez Canal.

Tracking data showed the 190-metre-long vessel carrying bulk cargo, describing it as “not under command”. The tugboats surrounded and freed her.

Tracking data showed that no ships were moving in that area of ​​the channelwhich connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, when the ship was stranded.