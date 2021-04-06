Ambassador Ahmed Hafez, spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, said today, Tuesday, that the round of negotiations held in Kinshasa over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam over the past two days did not result in progress nor did it lead to an agreement to restart negotiations.

He added, in a statement, that Ethiopia rejected the proposal submitted by Sudan and supported by Egypt to form an international quartet led by the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which presides over the African Union, to mediate between the three countries.

During the meeting, Ethiopia also rejected all other proposals and alternatives put forward by Egypt and supported by Sudan in order to develop the negotiation process to enable the countries and parties participating in the negotiations as observers to actively engage in the discussions, participate in the conduct of negotiations, and put forward solutions to the controversial technical and legal issues.

Ethiopia also rejected an Egyptian proposal that was presented during the closing session of the ministerial meeting and was supported by Sudan, with the aim of resuming negotiations under the leadership of the Congolese president and with the participation of observers in accordance with the existing negotiating mechanism.

The spokesman stressed that “the meeting failed to reach a consensus on re-launching negotiations.” The spokesman pointed out that Egypt participated in the Kinshasa negotiations “in order to launch negotiations under the leadership of the Democratic Republic of the Congo according to a specific timetable to reach a fair, balanced and legally binding agreement on the Renaissance Dam. However, the Ethiopian side is obstinacy and refused to return to negotiations, which is a hindering position and will complicate the crisis The Renaissance Dam and increased congestion in the region ».