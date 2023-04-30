Among the provisions of these facilities were the provision of apartments for free or at symbolic prices, until buildings were allocated to the Sudanese, including the building of the Al-Ajmi family..

Amin Al-Ajmi, from the owners of the building, told Sky News Arabia that he began to house Sudanese families consisting of 50 people, some for free and others for a symbolic fee, until the building was completely filled..

In addition to the rental facilities, the apartments were equipped with furniture, electrical appliances, mattresses, mattresses, and even the Internet, so that Sudanese could communicate with their relatives in Sudan..

Medical examination for residency

One of the first residents of the Al-Ajami building, Ahmed Muhammad (50 years old), first came to Egypt to conduct a medical examination on his wife’s mother, and when the battles broke out, he settled in the building, and sent summoning his wife and five children..

At the same time, he is still worried about the rest of his relatives in Khartoum, saying: “I check on him daily by phone or the Internet.“.

Also among the residents of the building is Radwan Abdullah and his sons, who fled after the outbreak of the fighting, and he misses his relatives who are still in Sudan, praising at the same time what he described as the cohesion of the people in the province and his new neighbors..

Clashes erupted suddenly between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, the two old allies, on April 15, and the two sides exchange accusations about responsibility for initiating the conflict that flared up in Khartoum and spread to Darfur, leaving hundreds of dead and wounded, and thousands of refugees.