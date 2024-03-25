Cairo (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly stressed the necessity of reaching an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and increasing the access of humanitarian aid, pointing to the efforts made by Egypt in this context for a permanent ceasefire. In a statement, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers quoted Madbouly as emphasizing, during his meeting with the US House of Representatives delegation headed by Representative Jason Smith, Egypt’s readiness for close consultation with the US administration in order to settle the crisis in Gaza based on a common vision regarding efforts to bring peace to the Middle East region.