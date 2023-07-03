The statement denied the validity of what was circulated on social media that the perpetrator of the collision was a police officer.

The statement said:He denied the validity of what was circulated on social media that the perpetrator of the crash in a residential compound in New Cairo, which resulted in the death of a woman (pharmacist) and the injury of others Police officer.”

According to local media, the Egyptian security forces arrested the accused of running over a pharmacist, her husband, and her children in a famous compound in the assembly.. Where the Rescue Operations Room of the Cairo Security Directorate received a report stating that a traffic accident had occurred and that there was a deceased and injured persons in one of the compounds in the First Settlement area..

A team of detectives moved to the scene, and it was found that an angel car collided with a family consisting of a father, a mother, and their three children, which resulted in the death of the mother, a pharmacist, and she died of a brain hemorrhage..

The father, a veterinarian, and his children were also injured and fractured.

The Public Prosecution was notified to conduct investigations and take the necessary legal measures regarding the reality.