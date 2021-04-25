Cairo – Al-Ittihad

The Egyptian Minister of Information, Osama Heikal, submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, explaining his resignation that it came under special circumstances that prevent him from completing the implementation of his post.

Heikal assumed the position of Minister of State for Information in the cabinet reshuffle of Dr. Mustafa Madbouly in December of 2019, during which several requests for briefing and interpellations were received from the Egyptian Parliament in the recent period.

Heikal is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Media Production City in Egypt, which is responsible for managing the broadcasting and broadcasting of private television channels.