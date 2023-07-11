The Egyptian Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, had revealed during the press conference that the government had concluded contracts to sell government assets to private companies at a value of $1.9 billion so far as part of the government offerings programme.

Madbouly said, “We have achieved contracts with the private sector with a total of 1.9 billion dollars. The government is exiting a number of companies with a total of 1.9 billion dollars.”

He also pointed out that the net amount that will accrue to the Egyptian government from these contracts in dollars is 1.65 billion dollars, and the rest is in pounds, noting that part of the deals of the proposals program companies is from the Egyptian private sector.

In turn, the Egyptian Minister of Planning said that the government concluded 3 deals with the private sector, which are the deals that provided the country with the dollar revenue mentioned by the prime minister.

Hala Al-Saeed said that the first deal was the awarding of a $700 million stake in the Hotel Holding Company to a consortium that includes the “Ikon” company owned by Hisham Talaat Mustafa, and foreign investors, through a 37 percent capital increase.

The second deal came through the implementation of the sale of stakes in 3 companies in the pre-IPO fund, by selling minority stakes ranging between 25 to 30 percent in the Egyptian drilling companies, Ethydco, and Elab, at a value of $800 million in favor of the Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company “ADH”. .Q” UAE.

The minister explained that the third proposition is the state’s exit in favor of an investor in the Egyptian private sector, as he wanted to obtain the rest of the state’s contributions amounting to 31 percent in Ezz El Dekheila Company, and the National Investment Bank was assigned to manage the public offering of about 8 investment companies, and the exit took place at a value of $241 million.

She explained that the Jabal Al-Zayt station was offered to a number of investors, and the ministry received a number of binding offers, and the highest bid was accepted from the best investor last June, and he was given 60 days to conduct a due diligence examination.

On the other hand, Dr. Hala Al-Saeed said that Egypt targets a growth rate of 4 percent during the past fiscal year 2022-2023, stressing that Egypt is interested in growth coming from productive sectors, in order to confirm the solidity of the Egyptian economy.

The minister stressed that the Egyptian economy over the past years has confirmed its resilience in light of the crises that the world witnessed, especially the Corona virus crisis, and the world witnessed the resilience of the Egyptian economy and its successful passage through this crisis.

And the Minister of Planning continued, that the growth in Egypt comes from the telecommunications sector, agriculture, construction and building, and service sectors such as education and health, and the transport and storage sector.

She indicated that the unemployment rate in Egypt decreased to 7.1 percent.

With regard to hard currency, Hala Al-Saeed confirmed that there is a government plan to rationalize spending, and to postpone all new projects that have not been started, so that we can only finish implementing projects that have been completed by 70 percent.

She said that the projects that entered with the private sector continue to be implemented, and did not fall within the government’s rationalization.