Cairo (Union)

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aati confirmed yesterday that the Middle East region is undergoing extremely dangerous developments, with the risk of a large-scale war increasing.

Minister Abdel-Ati warned, in a joint press conference in the capital, Moscow, with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, of the “danger of Israeli policies in Gaza and the West Bank.”

He referred to discussing the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, noting the review of the Egyptian, Qatari and American efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In turn, the Russian Foreign Minister appreciated the Egyptian efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, noting that his country agrees with Egypt on the necessity of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and providing more humanitarian aid.

He stressed the importance of continuing efforts to reach diplomatic solutions based on UN resolutions and the two-state solution.