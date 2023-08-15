Al-Shaibi had submitted a report accusing Al-Shahat of assaulting him with beating and insulting after the end of the match that brought Al-Ahly and Pyramids together on July 23 at the Air Defense Stadium in New Cairo, as part of the Egyptian Premier League competitions, in which Al-Ahmar won by three clean goals..

The incident sparked a great controversy when the cameras spotted Al-Shahat heading towards Al-Shaibi after the match and slapping the latter while uttering obscene words against him..

Despite Al-Shahat heading to Al-Shayi and apologizing to him inside the players’ changing room, as well as the Al-Ahly administration signing a fine on Al-Shahat and suspending him for two matches and another fine from the Egyptian Clubs Association, Al-Shaibi submitted a report to investigate the incident and take the legal course..

According to an informed source who told “Sky News Arabia” that the New Cairo Prosecution Office, in whose jurisdiction the Air Defense Stadium is located, listened to the statements of the Moroccan player, Mohamed Al-Shaibi, in the communication, as he confirmed that he suffered great material and moral damage as a result of Al-Shahat slapping him and insulting him in front of the cameras, which resulted in contempt. It would be for his family, his community and the masses who witnessed the incident.

Al-Shaibi stressed that he had resorted to the law due to his confidence in recovering his right from the Egyptian judicial authorities, and his lawyer provided the prosecution with video clips monitoring and evidence of the incident..

The Public Prosecution decided to assign a technical expert to examine the video clips submitted to it by Al-Shaibi, in addition to assigning the police to investigate the incident and obtain what was recorded by the surveillance cameras at the Air Defense Stadium that witnessed the match, and to summon the prosecution witnesses whose names were mentioned by the complainant in the communication, according to the source..

For his part, the lawyer at the Egyptian Court of Cassation, Shaaban Saeed, said in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that this incident is proven and witnessed by millions through the video footage that it monitored, and then the case will reach the court without a doubt about that unless the two parties reconcile..

He noted that Al-Shahat’s going to Al-Shaibi and his apology to him after the incident is unreliable as long as there is no written and registered reconciliation agreement between the two parties, and this apology does not affect Al-Shaibi’s right to resort to the judiciary..

Saeed explained that the penalty for this incident, according to the discretion of the court, may reach imprisonment, as well as a financial fine, according to the first paragraph of Article 242 of the Egyptian Penal Code, which states, “If the assault by beating or wounding does not reach the degree of seriousness, the perpetrator shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year.” Or a fine of not less than ten Egyptian pounds and not more than two hundred Egyptian pounds“.

He pointed out that Al-Shaibi has the right to file a lawsuit for temporary compensation before the misdemeanor court, which will hear the case and which will order him a small compensation that allows him to then go to file a lawsuit for civil compensation for the damages incurred..