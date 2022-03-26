In a statement, Minister Maait said that the Egyptian government is developing plans according to the worst-case scenarios in light of the Ukraine crisis.

The government is keen to maintain the resilience of the economy by taking proactive steps that support growth, he added.

The Egyptian government had announced earlier that it had held talks with the International Monetary Fund, regarding possible financing as a preventive measure from the effects of the war in Ukraine on its economy, in the event that the conflict continues for a long time.

She stated that following the recent events in Ukraine, and in order to prepare for the worst-case scenario, Egypt asked the IMF for a financing component that it requested if needed, according to “Reuters”.