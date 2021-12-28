Egypt The fully preserved mummy found in Egypt in the 19th century was digitally opened using 3D technology in Cairo

The brain of Amehotep I, which lived 3,500 years ago, is completely preserved.

In Egypt Found in the 19th century but not yet opened today Amenhotep I: n the mummy has been opened digitally.

The mummy managed to open a group at the University of Cairo using three-dimensional CT technology. The group’s research results were released on Tuesday In Frontiers in Medicine.

Member of the group, radiologist Sahar Saleem said the opening revealed several surprising facts: such as how well Amenhotep’s teeth had been preserved for 3,500 years.

“Amenhotep I was about 35 years old when he died. He was about 169 inches tall, circumcised and had good teeth, ”says Saleem.

The mummy is housed in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. It has not been opened before, as it has been considered perfectly preserved and wrapped. In a 3D opening, the researchers found that the brains of Amenhotep are completely preserved, in contrast to the famous pharaohs. Tutankhamun and Ramses II: n brain.

The jewelry above Amenhotep was also very well preserved.

Amenhotep I ruled Egypt for twenty years just over 1,500 years before the beginning of time. Amenhotep’s reign was peaceful, and he built many temples, for example.

He was the second king of his father Ahmose I: n after Egypt in the 18th dynasty, says a British newspaper The Guardian.

The original tomb of Amenhotep has never been found, but the mummy was found in 1881 in Luxor, Egypt, where it had been moved to shelter from grave robbers.