According to eyewitnesses and security sources, they confirmed to Sky News Arabia that the shooting continued for several hours before the security services were able to control the situation.

The incident occurred on Ahmed Saqr Street in the Al-Salam neighborhood in Ismailia, when a force came to arrest one of the wanted men. They were surprised that he was barricaded with others in a property and the security forces opened fire, which led to deaths and injuries in the security ranks. Security reinforcements were sent to control the situation.

According to the sources, there were also casualties among the militants.

For his part, the Egyptian Public Prosecutor ordered an investigation into the incident, and announced in a statement that the Public Prosecution had received, on Wednesday, “a notification of the martyrdom of two police officers and the injury of two others from its forces during an exchange of bullets with a suspect – who had previously been authorized by the Public Prosecution to arrest him – and his death during it.”

Police investigations had concluded that the deceased accused and two others had trafficked in firearms and ammunition, so the Public Prosecution authorized their arrest and search. During the exchange of gunfire, according to the Public Prosecution.

The Public Prosecution formed a team of its members that went to the scene of the accident and inspected it, accompanied by “experts of the Public Administration for the Investigation of Criminal Evidence.” The team also moved to question the injured from the police forces, and investigations are being completed.

The Public Prosecution said, “On the occasion of this incident, the Public Prosecution is tightening at the hands of the police for the sacrifices they make in order to control crimes and their perpetrators, in order to achieve security throughout the country, especially on this day, which has long been a symbol in the history of Egypt for sacrifice and redemption to uphold the sovereignty of the state.” The Egyptians are on their lands, in a continuous series of tournaments and inexhaustible bids between the past, the present and the future.