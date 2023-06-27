The Civil Protection Forces managed to pull out 3 bodies from under the rubble, they are Mustafa Othman Abkar (22 years old), Hamdi Al-Sayed Ahmed (40 years old), and Abdullah Youssef Mahfouz.
And continue Alexandria Civil Protection Forces, searches for victims down collapsed real estate The object using a number of equipment, to facilitate searches down to a collapsed property.
Imprisonment of the collapsed property owner
In the context, the investigation authorities in Alexandria decided to imprison the owner of the collapsed property, as well as the contractor who was found to have mobilized the last floor despite the issuance of a removal decision, for 4 days pending investigations.
The investigation authorities in Alexandria directed 3 charges against the property owner and the contractor, namely: accidental killing and accidental injury, as well as building without a permit, which endangered the lives of citizens and the collapse of the property, and the investigation authorities requested the speedy investigations of the investigations into the incident.
What are the details of what happened?
- The beginning was the receipt of a report stating that a collapse had occurred in the front part of the property No. 5 on Khalil Hamada Street in the Montazah First neighborhood, which consists of 14 floors.
- The property is used as furnished residential units for rent during The summer season, and a decision had already been issued to remove the last floor of it, and it had a vertical hemisphere split, and all utilities were cut off from the property immediately after the accident.
- The initial inspection revealed that the property had a vertical cleavage that caused its fall, and that a decision to remove the last floor was issued for it, and it was found that a building contrary to it was built without returning to the neighborhood.
- The number of people injured in an avalanche has increased Alexandria property, to 4 injured, including a member of the paramedics while performing his work in the collapsed property.
- The injured were transferred to East City Hospital and Mar Morcos Hospital, east of the governorate, and all of them are in stable condition.
- The search is still underway for any victims under the collapsed property, as the Civil Protection forces are trying to remove the rubble and search for victims under the collapsed property.
