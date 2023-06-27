The Civil Protection Forces managed to pull out 3 bodies from under the rubble, they are Mustafa Othman Abkar (22 years old), Hamdi Al-Sayed Ahmed (40 years old), and Abdullah Youssef Mahfouz.

And continue Alexandria Civil Protection Forces, searches for victims down collapsed real estate The object using a number of equipment, to facilitate searches down to a collapsed property.

Imprisonment of the collapsed property owner

In the context, the investigation authorities in Alexandria decided to imprison the owner of the collapsed property, as well as the contractor who was found to have mobilized the last floor despite the issuance of a removal decision, for 4 days pending investigations.

The investigation authorities in Alexandria directed 3 charges against the property owner and the contractor, namely: accidental killing and accidental injury, as well as building without a permit, which endangered the lives of citizens and the collapse of the property, and the investigation authorities requested the speedy investigations of the investigations into the incident.

