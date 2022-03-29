Sobhi said in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” on Tuesday evening, “Despite the sadness due to the loss from Senegal, the Egyptian team will not be broken. We must look to the future.”

The minister explained that “the Egyptian team is a young team, and therefore there is no need for despair that could lose us what was built in the last period. From now on, the team will prepare for the upcoming African Nations Championship.”

He stressed that the confrontation against Senegal was very difficult, but “the players of the Egyptian national team performed what they had to do with great valor.”

On the other hand, the minister assured the Egyptians of securing the exit of the national team players and the Egyptian fans from Dakar, pointing to “full coordination with the Senegalese security authorities in this regard.”

The Egyptian national team lost, on Tuesday evening, against its Senegalese host, on penalties, in the return match in the final stage of the World Cup qualifiers, which extended to 120 minutes, after the original time ended with the stadium owners advancing with a clean goal.

Egypt had defeated Senegal in the first leg with a clean goal, in the match that was held on Friday in Cairo.