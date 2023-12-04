Cairo (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, the National Elections Authority in Egypt announced the end of the voting period for Egyptians abroad in the 2024 presidential elections, in which four candidates are running, including President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The authority said in a statement that the voting process in the first stage took place during the past three days at the headquarters of the Egyptian diplomatic missions, indicating that the counting of voters’ votes was recorded in the records and sent to the authority through the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She added that the numerical count of Egyptians voting abroad will be added to the result of the voting process that will take place inside Egypt late next week, and then the final official result of the voting process will be announced.

The authority stated that the polling committees abroad were headed by ambassadors and consuls, assisted by members of the diplomatic corps, in accordance with the provisions of the law regulating presidential elections and the decisions issued by the National Elections Authority. The process of casting votes abroad took place in 137 electoral centers in 121 countries around the world over the course of three days, namely the first, second and third of this December.

Voting in the presidential elections in Egypt is scheduled to begin on the tenth of December, with the final result appearing on the eighteenth.