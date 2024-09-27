The General Syndicate of Egyptian Doctors said in a statement published on its official Facebook account: “The General Syndicate of Doctors announced that it had begun a wide investigation into the video clip that was circulated on social networking sites, of a group of young men (a number of whom claim to be doctors) uttering words… It is contrary to public morals and indecent against girls on the public road, and published conversations include some of them claiming to harass their patients.”

The statement added: “The union clarified that if it is proven that they are doctors, they will be summoned immediately for investigation before the union’s ethics committee, and all legal measures will be taken against them.”

The statement explained: “The head of the Doctors Syndicate, Osama Abdel-Hay, contacted the Dentists Syndicate regarding the accusations contained in the video also directed against a young man claiming to be a dentist, to confirm the veracity of the incident and take the necessary legal measures against him if proven.”

He continued: “The Syndicate stressed that the Code of Professional Ethics affirms that the doctor must be a good role model in society by adhering to principles and ideals, faithful to the rights of citizens to obtain due health care, free from exploitation in all its forms of his patients, colleagues or students, and that He must observe honesty and precision in all his actions, adhere to good conduct, and preserve his dignity and the dignity of the profession by disgracing it, in accordance with what is stated in the Doctors’ Oath and in the Code of Professional Ethics.”

The statement stressed that the union “emphasizes that it confronts any violations committed by its members if they are proven decisively, and that any doctor who deviates from the rules and regulations of professional ethics and medical principles that are established and applicable will be referred to an investigation committee and the disciplinary body, to determine the penalty due to him, which may reach To be removed from the list of the Doctors Syndicate, which would result in preventing him from practicing the medical profession.”