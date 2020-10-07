About sixty sarcophagi like this one have been found in the Saqqara necropolis. (KHALED DESOUKI / AFP)

At the beginning of October, the Egyptologists communicated on the discovery of about sixty sarcophagi in perfect condition. They were brought up from a burial shaft near Cairo. Good news for the Egyptian government which hopes to soon open the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in Cairo.

Their colors are bright: green, red, brown. The wood is light and decorated with many hieroglyphics. On Saturday October 3, one of these sarcophagi was even opened in front of the cameras to discover a perfectly preserved mummified body. It is the dating of the wood that allowed us to estimate that they went back to 2,500 years. For Egyptologists, these are the tombs of political and religious leaders, mainly from the 26th Dynasty of Egypt, when funeral rites began to be codified.

Honored to be invited by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities HE Khaled El Anany to Saqqara for the announcement that a new tomb of mummies has been discovered. I saw one being opened for the first time in 2600 years! Truly amazing! @TourismandAntiq @MFATNZ pic.twitter.com/5oLfAM7zAV – Greg Lewis (@NZinEgypt) October 3, 2020

The excavations took place in the necropolis of Saqqara, classified as a World Heritage Site by Unesco and located about thirty kilometers south of Cairo. The necropolis is located at the foot of the oldest monument in the world: the pyramid of King Djoser. In the form of a staircase 60 meters high, it was built in 4 700 BC by the architect Imhotep, the inventor of the pyramid. This is a real “Disneyland for archaeologists” since this is where the people of Memphis, the capital of ancient Egypt, buried their dead.

Speaking of the nSaqqara ecopolis, Vincent Rondot, director of the department of Egyptian antiquities at the Louvre, evokes a “trap”, since you discover something as soon as you search. According to their beliefs at the time, the Egyptians did not really bury their dead, they kept their carnal envelope to allow the other dimensions of their being to reincarnate one day.

In this discovery, the number of sarcophagus but also their very good condition are highlighted. They were taken out of a funeral shaft that was quite difficult to access, and therefore spared from looting. Often the problem with Egyptian statues is that their noses are broken. In fact, this degradation is not linked to time but to Antiquity, where profaners broke the nose of the statue because it represented the deceased, his life beyond his death. One way to kill it a second time, to make it disappear in all its dimensions. This is a bit like what happened with the Sphinx of Giza who lost his nose.

These sarcophagi will join the collections of the Great Egyptian Museum in Cairo. It was due to open at the end of the year but everything has been postponed until next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This discovery is therefore good news since it marks the resumption of scientific expeditions around one of the greatest civilizations in history. The one led by the Louvre on the Serapeum of Saqqara, interrupted in March before resuming this summer. This time it is a question of continuing the work of Auguste Mariette, begun in 1851. He is one of the pioneers of scientific Egyptology in France.

