A judicial source revealed to Sky News Arabia details of what happened, stressing that the policemen in Sheikh Zayed City, immediately after the accident, received a report from the owner of the house in which there was a surveillance camera on the road and monitored the accident. He became suspicious of them and demanded that they show their ID cards, so they fled before the police came.

The source stated that the policemen issued a report on the incident, and during the investigation into the main case of the run-over, the owner of the aforementioned house was among the witnesses. In one of the investigation sessions, he was surprised by the presence of the two persons who impersonated prosecutors, so he informed the investigation authorities of the matter.

The two people were arrested and it turned out that they were from the defense team of the accused, Karim Al-Hawari, son of businessman Mohamed Al-Hawari, owner of a famous supermarket chain.

According to the source, the Public Prosecution opened an investigation with the defendants in a new case and confronted them with the statements of the owner of the house who impersonated them as prosecutors in order to seize and obliterate surveillance evidence with the aim of misleading justice.

The two defendants admitted to actually coming to the house, but they denied impersonation or the desire to obscure the evidence claiming that they were only looking for evidence of their client’s innocence.

According to the judicial source, the lawyer does not have the legal capacity to come on his own to the homes of eyewitnesses or see evidence, in addition to the fact that the lawyers’ escape from the aforementioned house before the police attend reinforces the accusations against them.