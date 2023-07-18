The building was located in the densely populated Hadayek al-Qobba neighborhood in north-central Cairo. Rescue workers are searching for survivors under the rubble.

Cairo Governorate confirmed that the cause of the collapse of the Dome Gardens property was due to the owner of the first floor of the property (it was seized) doing violating acts without permission from the neighborhood, by demolishing one of the internal load-bearing walls for the purpose of expansion, which affected the building and led to its collapse, according to what the initial inspection indicated..

The authorities disbursed 60,000 pounds to the family of each deceased, as well as disbursing urgent aid to the injured. The Governor of Cairo also decided to form an engineering committee to examine the collapsed property and evacuate the properties adjacent to the collapsed property as a precaution to indicate the extent of their impact from the collapse..

A security source stated that the security services were able to arrest the suspect who caused the collapse of the residential property.