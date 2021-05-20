Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Egypt is restoring the Muhammad Ali Mosque and the clock tower at the Citadel of Salah al-Din al-Ayyubi in Cairo, in order to restore the luster once again to the ancient castle.

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, the project aims to restore and develop the Muhammad Ali Mosque to restore it to its original luster, in a way that works to show its archaeological and artistic beauty, and all work was done by self-efforts by a specialized team of restorers of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

The external works of the mosque included cleaning and restoring domes, removing soot and rust on the bronze windows, cleaning and cleaning the marble floor in the courtyard, restoring and gilding the inscription tapes at the entrance to the prayer house and the ablution dome, and restoring them to their original splendor, and the marble ablution bases were also reinstalled.

During the restoration process, the Egyptian antiquities succeeded in uncovering a seal belonging to Muhammad Ali Pasha, as the restoration work included the prayer house inside the mosque. Which included maintenance of glass, restoration, cleaning, polishing and re-installation of the chandelier in the center of the prayer house and the completion of some parts of it that were missing due to the factors of time.

In addition to the mosque’s restoration, the restoration work of the clock tower that began in December 2020 continues, after completing the necessary archaeological studies and reviewing the old pictures and drawings of the clock to know its original shape and colors, as it included cleaning and restoring the tower and strengthening the colors to bring it back to its natural splendor again.

Dr. Magdy Shaker, chief archaeologist at the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, said that the Muhammad Ali Mosque in the Citadel of Salah al-Din is the jewel of Islamic architecture, noting that restoration operations are very necessary to show drawings, decorations and interest in marble.

He pointed out to “Al-Ittihad” that the clock tower is of special importance, as Egypt obtained it from France in exchange for the famous obelisk in an exchange of gifts between Muhammad Ali Pasha and the Emperor of France, but it has not worked since its entry into Egypt, stressing that its presence and maintenance will have a special luster in Cairo.

The chief archaeologist stressed that restoring traditional objects to their splendor supports tourism and increases visitors to Egyptian and Islamic antiquities at home and abroad.