Egypt | The British Foreign Minister “rejected” the imprisoned blogger – the sisters were appalled by the social media photo

Egypt|The blogger imprisoned in Egypt is due to be released on Sunday, but the sisters are not hopeful. The family now points the finger of blame at the British Labor government.

28.9. 18:40

London

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a blogger imprisoned in Egypt, is due to be released on Sunday. However, the family is afraid that the prison gates will not be opened. The current British Foreign Minister David Lammy was a great supporter of the family when the Labor Party was still in opposition. The Reporters Without Borders organization demands urgent action from the British government.

in Egypt blogger-journalist-activist who has been imprisoned for years Alaa Abd el-Fattah should finally be released on Sunday.

His sister Mona Seif and The word Seif however, they don’t dare to be hopeful.

The family’s fear is that Egypt has no intention of opening the prison gates.

And what was the reason for the verdict?

Abd el-Fattah shared a Facebook update detailing torture in Egyptian prisons.

“He hasn’t done anything wrong — now we just want him to go free,” Sanaa Seif said at a press conference in London on Thursday.

They hope for help from the British Labor government. Born in Cairo in 1981, the brother also has British citizenship.

Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a dual citizen of Egypt and Britain, whose total prison time, according to the family, already reaches almost ten years. Now he is serving a five-year sentence.

Sisters Sanaa Seif and Mona Seif at a London press conference on Thursday. They want Britain to put pressure on Egypt, among other things, by setting conditions for aid and cooperation.

Siblings told of their deep disappointment with the current British foreign minister to David Lammy.

When the Labor Party was still in opposition, Lammy helped the family.

“He pushed our cause and was a great support,” Mona Seif said.

Lammy as an opposition politician accused of the weakness of the then conservative government in not doing more for Abd el-Fattah.

But now that the Labor Party is in government, and Lammy is the British Foreign Minister, help is said to be no more.

“He is not willing to see us anymore.”

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy spoke at the Labor party conference in Liverpool on Sunday. The sign promised that change would begin now.

Captured the blogger’s sisters now feel that the family has been betrayed.

In particular, they were recently dismayed on X (formerly Twitter) divided a joint photo in which Lammy poses smiling with his Egyptian foreign minister colleague.

The picture was put on X by a spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to the accompanying text, the bilateral meeting was aimed at strengthening relations between Egypt and Britain and promoting economic growth and investments.

Also Reporters without borders (RSF) UK unit director Fiona O’Brien forced the British foreign minister to pull himself together.

According to O’Brien, Lammy has not called for Abd el-Fattah’s release since becoming minister.

“If he [Abd el-Fattah] has to be in jail after Sunday, it means that the British government has completely failed to act on behalf of its own citizens,” O’Brien said.

According to him, Egypt is one of the most difficult countries in the world to work as a journalist.

from Europe looking at it, Abd el-Fattah’s case may seem far-fetched. However, his sisters reminded that not even visiting researchers or tourists are safe.

“In a country like Egypt, you can get into trouble even if you are not a political activist – even a tourist can be imprisoned.”

Even the states do not help their citizens who are in trouble, the means of the prisoner and his family are running low.

In 2018, an Egyptian court condemned a Lebanese tourist to eight years in prison for a Facebook update. The update was interpreted as defaming the Egyptians.

Also A British-Iranian who had been imprisoned in Iran for a long time Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is now in support of Abd el-Fattah.

“I wasn’t freed by political actions alone, but by people’s love of neighbor. My story touched people,” he told reporters in London.

Abd el-Fattah’s sisters now also hope for the same.