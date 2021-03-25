Dr. Hamed Sayed Ahmed, a gynecologist and obstetrician in Luxor Governorate in Egypt, announced that he had given birth to a new rare case after the case of the white-haired girl, and that new case died a few hours after birth because it was one of the difficult cases in which life is impossible, as the child suffers from a deficiency Large body parts.

The obstetrician-gynecologist added that the child was born with the abdominal plaque syndrome, and a child was born without a belly and intestines, as this case is called the “plaque baby syndrome”, which is a rare case of 40,000 births, stressing that this condition occurs as a result of relatives’ marriage. Medical examinations before the marriage of relatives, according to the Egyptian newspaper “Al-Youm Al-Sabea”.

He confirmed that the child was very weak, had no exit holes, and died hours after his birth.

He explained that this syndrome is an uncommon defect that occurs once in 30,000 to 40,000 births, in 95% of cases it occurs in males, and that there are some syndromes that we do not know anything about, including the abdominal plum syndrome, which is so named because the abdomen resembles a plum fruit, which is It is characterized by the presence of three abnormalities, including the absence or severe weakness in the abdominal muscles, and the non-conductive testicle, a condition that appears in newborn male children where neither one or both testicles are associated with the scrotum, an abnormal bladder and problems in the upper urinary tract, which may include the bladder and ureter. And the kidneys.