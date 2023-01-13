Egypt, the coroner’s report contains a terrible suspicion

The small AndrewOf 6 yearsIt might have been killed. Sensational breakthrough in investigations on the death of the child found dead a Sharm el-Sheikh last 2nd of July. The day before, little ei parents they felt bad, useless the run in hospital for the baby, there was none nothing to do to save him. After submitting a exposed by the victim’s family, the coroner, who carried out on behalf of the prosecutors the autopsy on the child’s body, he asked to be able to view the report made by the Egyptian colleague who performed i first investigations on the body.

It would emerge from this relationship another truth: it would not have been an intoxication food to kill Andrea but a poisoning from contact. It is not yet possible to reach a conclusion on the matter without knowing elements, such as the gastric contentsowned by sanitary of the North African country. But in the two hundred pages dense data that, after translation from Arabic, will be sent to the consultant power of attorney they would emerge new clues on the causes of death. According to what is learned, although the data available are not complete, it seems by now shelved the thesis according to which the child would have died for one food poisoning and the one that determined the death would take shape contact poisoning.

Subscribe to the newsletter

