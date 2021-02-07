The Egyptian people continue to revolt. In 2011, a crowd of demonstrators rose up to protest against the state. More than 800 people died during these revolts which led to the dismissal of Hosni Mubarak. Sunday February 7, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is in power but part of the population tries to oppose his policy. Voices which are raised but which are quickly repressed by the authorities.

The power in place arouses fierce disputes. Some activists were already among those who protested against Hosni Mubarak in 2011 and they face heavy state repression today. However, they remain hopeful. “We are always here. So yes, it’s true, we can’t do anything, we are made difficult, we are mistreated. But at least we can be proud of what we did“, said Ahmed Maher, pro-democracy activist. According to Gamal Eid, member of the Arab network for information on human rights, there are more than 70,000 political prisoners in Egypt.