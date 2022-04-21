And the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population said in a statement, that the cases infected with the disease “suffered from a marked rise in liver enzymes, with the appearance of some symptoms, such as yellowness, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain,” while hepatitis viruses were excluded..

And the ministry issued a directive to the directorates of health affairs in Egypt, “the necessity of taking the necessary measures, and informing them of any cases of injury that meet the definition of the case.”.

“The Ministry of Health and Population is keen to follow up on global health events announced by the World Health Organization and other bodies, with the aim of monitoring developments on the international scene with regard to health events,” the ministry’s spokesperson, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, affirmed..

He added to “Sky News Arabia”: “The World Health Organization reported on its official website that it had monitored 91 cases of hepatitis of unknown cause, including 74 in Britain, 9 in the United States, 5 in Ireland and 3 in Spain, in addition to a number of infections in Denmark. and the Netherlands“.

Abdel Ghaffar stressed that “no deaths have been reported among those cases, and there is no risk of transmission of the disease from one person to another to date.”“.

The spokesman pointed out that “the Ministry of Health and Population continuously monitors, through the preventive medicine sector, health events and routinely monitors them through the national surveillance system at all levels inside Egypt.”

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population also confirmed, “There are no cases of unknown hepatitis, in Egypt.”.

He explained: “In the interest of the preventive sector at the Ministry of Health and Population to update health information and educate health officials about any developments in the field of health at the global level, a scientific publication has been circulated to all hospitals in all governorates to increase the awareness of workers, and within the framework of the preventive measures followed in the event of reporting through an organization World Health Organization or international health authorities for any health event“.

He also stressed, at the conclusion of his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, “the continuation of continuous follow-up and monitoring of all health events, at the local, regional and international levels.”