“We are very attentive to this story, we must be cautious, but I repeat: the government is following the story of this young Egyptian who graduated from the University of Bologna with great attention”. This was stated by Foreign Minister and FI secretary, Antonio Tajani, to Morning News, commenting on the three-year sentence inflicted on Patrick Zaki in Egypt for “spreading false news”. “Yesterday the prime minister issued a very clear statement: the Italian government has always followed this story and continues to follow it with great attention”, Tajani reiterated.

Read also

The US State Department has called for Zaki’s “immediate” release. “Concerned about the three-year sentence of Egyptian human rights defender Patrick Zaki,” the US State Department said on Twitter, urging “the immediate release” of the student and “others unjustly detained.”