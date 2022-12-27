Despite the strong turbulence that the global economy is going through, Egypt’s official account books show some surprising data, and one of the most astonishing is the growth of its economy. According to preliminary government figures, the economy expanded by 4.4% in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, which began in July, and its forecast is to reach 5% when it ends. Although slightly less optimistic, international organizations such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also considering similar numbers.

Outside of these official circles, however, caution, nuances and doubts prevail. Traditionally, economic growth in Egypt has been driven by sectors such as public investment, largely supported by public debt; the extractive industry, exports, tourism and domestic consumption, supported by remittances. But the impact of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine on financial markets, supply chains and food and energy prices have put Egypt on the ropes and raise questions about what is now driving that growth.

In 2022, Egypt has suffered a capital flight from its debt market close to 23,000 million dollars. The pressure on its currency has forced the Central Bank to devalue it twice, it has lost 57% of its value against the dollar since March, and another currency crisis is not ruled out. Inflation in November reached 18.7%, the highest in almost five years. And according to the S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), the private sector has been shrinking for two years, pushed in part in recent months by severe import restrictions put in place to protect the country’s limited foreign currency reserves.

Explaining Egyptian economic growth in this context seems to require, at the very least, some accounting juggling. Ramona Moubarak, head of Middle East and North African country risk at Fitch Solutions, says the 5% forecast for this year would follow a 6.6% expansion last year. In addition, she Moubarak indicates that her growth forecasts are based on private consumption, public consumption, investment and net exports; so that she only finds one possibility to explain the 4.4% registered in the last quarter: drastically compress imports. “Net exports are [el resultado de] exports minus imports. If imports contract [hasta el punto en el que] Subtracting a negative number from imports from exports will give you a positive contribution to growth. They are technicalities, but it is the only explanation, ”he says.

Callee Davis, an economist at Oxford Economics Africa specializing in Egypt, points out that the growth forecasts of Cairo and the multilateral institutions are much more optimistic than hers, which contemplate a slowdown to 0.5% this fiscal year. Along these lines, she considers that the adverse global economic context, a slowdown in consumption due to high levels of inflation and interest rates, and the effects of the war in Ukraine on tourism make the official projections “unrealistic”.

In addition, Davis expresses some skepticism – a feeling that seems increasingly widespread among observers and experts – about the official figures. “The real GDP growth data and the PMI numbers have diverged for quite some time, with real GDP growth repeatedly exceeding the PMI numbers. This has led us to question the accuracy of real GDP growth figures. The Ministry of Planning also recently revised its estimates of real GDP growth to eliminate a previously estimated recession, in the first half of 2022, which raises some doubts about the reliability of the data, ”he slides.

Adding to all these discrepancies is the fact that Egypt’s economic growth has traditionally been uneven. The last poverty rate that has been made public, for example, was 29.7% three years ago, although here too there is a certain trick: the threshold in Egypt is set at 10,300 pounds a year (about 400 euros at current exchange rates). , well below the extreme poverty threshold of the World Bank, set at around 744 euros. The unemployment rate, on the other hand, stood at 7.4% in the third quarter of 2022. But the active population rate is only 42.7%, and unemployment is concentrated among women and youth.

“[El Cairo] He has always talked about the quantity of growth, but there has been very little debate about its quality, its sustainability and its sources”, explains the political analyst Maged Mandour. “Although the economy has grown, poverty has also increased dramatically. So it’s not healthy, sustainable growth,” he adds.

change of course

The clearest proof of the crisis that Egypt is going through, regardless of its economic growth, is the change of course that the Government has been forced to carry out, as well as the aid —with a taste of rescue— that it has had to ask for. In this way, the Executive has come to recognize that its model based on public debt was not sustainable and has announced that its new roadmap will be based on three pillars: privatizations, foreign investment and exports.

Meanwhile, Egypt has obtained that Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have promised 22,000 million dollars in deposits in the Central Bank and, above all, in investments. Cairo has also secured a $3 billion loan from the IMF (the fourth since 2016, with a total value of almost $23 billion). And the latter should allow you to access an additional $5 billion from other lending institutions, as well as $1 billion more from another IMF line of credit.

Despite the rain of millions, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates and the IMF, which have been the main economic allies of the Egyptian authorities since 2013, are revealing a growing discontent with the management of Cairo. Now his money has stopped arriving, as before, in the form of blank checks to do so with stricter conditions, greater scrutiny, and delicate concessions, such as the sale of strategic assets. A script change that leaves Egypt in a very fragile situation. “They can talk all they want about growth,” says Mandour. “But now I don’t think they fool anyone.”