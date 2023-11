The Rafah crossing, on the border with Egypt, is the only viable exit from Gaza during the war | Photo: EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

The Egyptian government suspended, this Sunday (5), exit permits for foreigners who are in the Gaza Strip, through the Rafah border post. The humanitarian corridor was opened for the first time on Wednesday (1st), since the start of the conflict in the region. It is estimated that, since then, around 2,700 out of a list of 7,000 foreigners have managed to leave Gaza via Egypt.

Egyptian and North American authorities told the Reuters news agency that efforts are underway to reopen this Sunday. “We believe it (will) open this afternoon,” said a senior US State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity. The warning signal came on Sunday morning, when the border authority did not publish a list of approved passports, as was happening on other days.

The interruption of the passage through Rafah would be linked to the increase in tensions in Gaza, which would make it difficult for civilians to leave. Hamas also accuses Israel of making it difficult for injured Palestinians to leave and of bombing a “convoy” of ambulances, which killed “several citizens” and left “dozens” injured.

On Friday (3), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that they had struck an ambulance in the Gaza Strip, but stated that the attack targeted members of the terrorist group Hamas. “A Hamas terrorist cell was identified using an ambulance. In response, an IDF aircraft struck and neutralized the Hamas terrorists, who were operating inside the ambulance,” the statement said. “We emphasize that this area of ​​Gaza is a war zone. Civilians are repeatedly asked to evacuate south for their own safety.”

According to previous information from the Brazilian ambassador to Palestine, Alessandro Candeas, the opening of the passage to Egypt is not at a constant pace and not all those authorized to leave have actually managed to cross to the other side.

The group of Brazilians and their close family members waiting to leave the Palestinian territory is made up of 34 people.