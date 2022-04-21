Heba Al-Suwaidi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ahl Masr Foundation for Development, the author of the advertisement, stated that she will file a complaint with the Public Prosecutor against the author of the abusive comment in which she “bullied” the heroine of the advertisement, Manal Hosni, stressing that she will not neglect her right and the right of all burn survivors.

As an expression of their support for her, a number of celebrities, including the artist Hani Ramzy, and program presenters Sherif Madkour and Khaled Abu Bakr, changed their photos on Facebook to Manal’s picture.

The story of Manal Hosni, who appeared in the advertisement, goes back to 16 years ago, when she was exposed to a fire in which she lost 3 of her family, including her mother. Manal underwent 23 plastic surgeries to treat separate injuries to her hands and face.

On the classification of the offensive comment on Manal’s photo as bullying, Counselor Mohamed Mahfouz, a lawyer at the Court of Cassation, explained to “Sky News Arabia” that: “Bullying is a charge stipulated in Article (309 bis / b) of the Penal Code, which describes bullying as every statement, or Showing the offender’s strength or control, exploiting the victim’s weakness, or a condition that the offender believes would offend the victim, such as sex, race, religion, physical description, health or mental condition, or putting him in a position of ridicule, degrading him, or excluding him from his social environment “.

According to Mahfouz: “The accused of a bully shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than 6 months and a fine of no less than 10,000 pounds and not more than 30,000 pounds, or one of the two penalties, without prejudice to any more severe penalty stipulated in another law.”

The advisor added: “The penalty is doubled if there is an aggravating circumstance, such as the occurrence of a crime, or the offender has authority over the victim, but if the two circumstances meet, the minimum penalty is doubled.”

He pointed out the addition of Article No. 50 bis of the Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities promulgated by Law No. 10 of 2018 to tighten the penalty to become imprisonment for a period of no less than two years and a fine of no less than 100,000 pounds and not more than 200,000 pounds, or one of these two penalties, if one is available. In the two circumstances, the first is that the crime was committed by two or more persons.

The punishment for “bullying” was previously adopted in Egyptian law in 2020 through a campaign launched by the government with the United Nations Mother and Child Fund (UNICEF) funded by the European Union, entitled “I am against bullying.”