The spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Health, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, said that in addition to the complete isolation of the infected cases, which are for three Egyptians, all contacts of those cases were examined, and the tests showed negative infection of the contacts.

Abdel Ghaffar indicated, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that contacts have been placed under observation and follow-up, and other smears will be conducted for them, to ensure that they are free of the virus.

He stressed that the condition of the three people infected with the “Omicron” mutant is stable so far, and they are being treated according to the approved treatment protocol for the Corona virus.

He added that all Egyptian land, sea and air ports are witnessing strict procedures to monitor any infections with the Corona virus, especially the new mutant “Omicron”, which was delayed in its appearance in Egypt thanks to the procedures followed.

And Egypt announced on Friday evening that it had detected the first 3 cases of Omicron among 26 positive cases of corona among the passengers of a plane at Cairo Airport, which was coming from one of the countries in which the new mutant appeared.

It should also be noted that the Ministry of Civil Aviation in Egypt announced the intensification of precautionary measures at airports, after detecting infections with Omicron.

The ministry carried out extensive disinfection and sterilization operations, which included the entrances and exits of Cairo International Airport, travel and arrival halls, baggage area, waiting areas, restrooms, escalators, elevators, transportation inside the airport, and boarding gates for aircraft, in addition to the administrative offices for workers, in addition to the continuation of disinfection and sterilization work on board Egypt’s planes. To fly before and after each flight.

The Egyptian Minister of Aviation, Mohamed Manar, directed the need for continuous coordination between the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Health and Population and the quarantine authorities at Cairo Airport and all Egyptian airports, with the application of all health and examination procedures for all passengers from different countries of the world, especially those coming from the countries where the “Omicron” mutant has spread.

And he stressed the obligation to measure the temperatures of all passengers when traveling and arriving through thermal cameras, as well as the crisis room’s follow-up of the situation over a 24-hour period to follow up on any developments, and stressing the commitment to all precautionary and preventive measures at all Egyptian airports.