Cairo (Union)

Yesterday, Egypt stressed the importance of concerted efforts to achieve fair and comprehensive sustainable development, which will reflect on enhancing the levels of well-being and prosperity of peoples.

The Egyptian Cabinet stated in a statement that this came in a speech delivered by Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly during the opening session of the second session of the “Global Action Forum for Common Development” held in the Chinese capital (Beijing).

Madbouly added that in light of the growing global interest in accelerating the transition towards low-emission development paths that are resilient to climate change, it is essential to mobilize various efforts to confront the effects of climate change.

He explained that there is a golden opportunity to move forward towards setting an action agenda that takes into account development paths in developing and emerging economies, ensuring fair access to financial resources and technological solutions, especially since the financing gap for climate investments required globally is estimated at about $4.5 trillion annually by 2030.

Madbouly said that the crises and successive changes witnessed by the world constitute an unprecedented challenge to our development path, increasing the cost of achieving the sustainable development goals and widening the financing gap in developing and emerging economies, which calls more urgently than ever to establish the foundations of more integrated and comprehensive cooperation between all relevant parties with the aim of mobilizing concessional development financing.