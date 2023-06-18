Former Egyptian Foreign Minister Orabi: Western sanctions against Russia proved to be an ineffective weapon

Western sanctions against Russia have proved to be an ineffective weapon, said former Egyptian foreign minister Mohammed Orabi. Writes about it RIA News.

According to him, restrictive measures against Moscow are “a well-known but ineffective weapon.” “Failure is expected, and their consequences haunt the West,” he said.

The politician stressed that economic sanctions were not a decisive factor in resolving the contradictions. He also believes that they do not have any influence on the state. Orabi recalled that restrictive measures are reflected in the countries that introduce them. He called the new Western sanctions a desire to continue the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the sanctions imposed by Western countries are the price for freedom and for the right to be independent.