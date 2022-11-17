For his part, Mohamed Shaker, Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, said that the signing of the memorandum is the beginning of future cooperation in the field of green hydrogen between Egypt and the European Union, pointing out that there is a need for more cooperation between countries through technology transfer, exchange of experiences and promotion of regional markets.

He stressed the need to move towards clean sources of energy such as wind and solar energy in order to reduce the cost of hydrogen production from renewable energy.

He pointed out that Egypt was able to generate solar energy at a price of 2 cents per kilowatt hour, which is the lowest amount in the world now.

He stressed that his country is rich in renewable energy sources, whether solar or wind energy, and can be a major source for the production of renewable energy, adding that many measures have been taken to develop this field in Egypt.