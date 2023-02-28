The signing of the memorandums of understanding came on the sidelines of the visit of Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly to the Qatari capital, Doha, which is the first for an Egyptian prime minister to Doha in years.

The Egyptian Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, said that the memorandums of understanding that were signed come in line with the Egyptian state’s vision of supporting partnership with the private sector in various sectors, especially the health sector, with the aim of improving and raising the level of efficiency of health, medical and pharmaceutical services provided to citizens.

Details of the MoUs

The companies with which memorandums of understanding were signed are: Investment Holding, Aamal, and Al Qamra Holding Group.

– The aim of the memorandums of understanding: “Support and strengthen aspects of partnership with the private sector in the provision of health care services.”

The two parties to the memorandums of understanding will discuss opportunities for pumping new investments to establish, operate or develop medical facilities and facilities that operate inside Egypt in order to achieve the development of health and pharmaceutical services and raise their efficiency, and return the economic returns to the companies involved in providing these services to Egyptian citizens.

According to the statement, the memorandums of understanding aim to provide a legal framework that enables the two parties to manage their relationship, set conditions for cooperation between them, and crystallize areas of cooperation in the health services sector.

– The Egyptian Ministry of Health will work to determine the most suitable locations for the facilities to be invested in and operated by Qatari companies, as well as work to simplify the various procedures and licenses necessary for their operation and start of activity.

On the other hand, the Egyptian Prime Minister met members of the Board of Directors of Qatar Chamber and the Qatari Businessmen Association, stressing the government’s keenness to encourage the private sector to return strongly to leading economic growth.

Madbouly said that the Egyptian government has launched a wide range of incentives, including a number of facilitations in the field of taxation, obtaining approvals, licenses and various procedures, and that more new incentives are being discussed in the field of tax facilitation, especially for projects in the areas that the state will determine as they contribute to reducing The import gap, and many other incentives.

The Egyptian Prime Minister also referred to the issue of the fluctuation of the exchange rate, and what was done in coordination with the Central Bank regarding it, explaining that “the Egyptian state is in the process of ending this phenomenon, which can be seen through the parallel market, in which the price in it has become not much different from what is in the official market.” He pointed out that “pumping and encouraging more investments and providing hard currency will solve this phenomenon as soon as possible.”