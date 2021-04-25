Cairo (Reuters) – Show The draft general budget for Egypt For the fiscal year 2021-2022, the government aims to reduce the total deficit to 6.6 percent of GDP, and expects an increase in financing needs of 7.1 percent to 1.068 trillion pounds ($ 68.1 billion).

The expected deficit rate is 7.7 percent in the current year 2020-2021 budget, and financing needs are 997.7 billion pounds.

In the draft budget, which was distributed today to members of Parliament, Egypt aims to reach domestic funds of 990.133 billion pounds of the total, compared with 832.293 billion in 2020-2021, and foreign financing of 78.375 billion pounds, down from 165.440 billion.

In the draft of the new budget, it is expected that international bond issuances will reach 66 billion pounds, compared to 72 billion pounds targeted in the previous fiscal year.

The government aims for the average interest rate on bills and treasury bonds to reach 13.2 percent, from 14 percent expected in 2020-2021, and for the debt life to increase to 4.2 years from 3.6 years expected by the end of next June.

The draft budget indicated that the government aims to reduce subsidies for petroleum products by 35 percent to 18.4 billion pounds in 2021-2022, and to purchase 8.61 million tons of wheat, of which 5.11 million tons are imported. Egypt is the largest importer of wheat in the world.

According to the document, Egypt is working to increase subsidies for food commodities 3.2 percent to 87.222 billion pounds, and it aspires to increase the tax proceeds 1.9 percent to 983 billion pounds.

The draft budget document has obtained cabinet approval and requires parliamentary ratification.