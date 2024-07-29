The Third Terrorism Circuit in Egypt sentenced two defendants to death by hanging after convicting them of joining the “ISIS-Kerdasa” cell.

The court, in a session held today, Monday, sentenced one defendant to 15 years in prison, two defendants to 10 years in prison, and other persons convicted in the same case to 5 years in prison.

The court charged the defendants with “joining a terrorist group established in violation of the law and the provisions of the constitution, with the aim of calling for the disruption of public order, endangering the safety of society, disrupting the provisions of the constitution and laws, preventing state institutions and public authorities from carrying out their work, attacking the personal freedom of citizens and public rights, and harming national unity and social peace.”