A statement by the army spokesman said, “In implementation of the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and within the framework of Egypt’s support and solidarity with the Sudanese people in various ordeals and crises, two military transport planes took off from East Cairo Air Base to Port Sudan Airport, loaded with tons of medical shipments presented as a gift from the Ministry of Health.” And the Egyptian population to contribute to alleviating the burdens on the shoulders of citizens.

On the other hand, the spokesman referred to “the travel of a number of members of the Egyptian diplomatic mission, who are scheduled to return to resume their duties at the Egyptian Consulate in Port Sudan.”

Egypt had restored its nationals from Sudan, with the start of battles between the two sides of the conflict in mid-April.