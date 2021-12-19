Hana Aqeela, head of the local unit of the city of Tala in Menoufia, said that the seizure of the factory was carried out in coordination with the executive, security and health authorities in the governorate, as a campaign was carried out against violations in Tala, especially in the field of food.

She explained that “the campaign resulted in the seizure of 37 tons of cheese and raw materials unfit for human consumption in the city of Tala.”

She explained that “the health examination of the samples revealed that cheese is used in the manufacture of wall paint, in order to give it a false white color, as well as the use of milk of unknown origin and spoiled salt.”

She pointed out that “the campaign was also attended by officials from the Consumer Protection and Supply Control Agency.”

The owners of the factory admitted that its production was exported abroad, while the seizures were seized and the Public Prosecution office was notified of the investigation.

According to the Egyptian official, the campaign also resulted in the seizure of 1,300 kilograms of salted meat and fish unfit for human consumption.