Israeli defense on the border with Lebanon | Photo: EFE/ Sara Gómez Armas

Egypt announced this Thursday (28) that it presented a plan involving three stages that could culminate in a definitive ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

According to information from the British newspaper The Guardian, the plan's stages include the release of prisoners by Israel and the release of hostages by Hamas. O guardian also pointed out that an Egyptian source said the idea of ​​a post-war administration in Gaza had also been raised.

As reported by the British newspaper, the country said it is currently awaiting responses from the other parties involved in the conflict regarding the plan, which, according to Diaa Rashwan, head of the Egyptian State Information Service, aims to “bring together points of view between all stakeholders, in an effort to stop the 'Palestinian bloodshed' and 'aggression' against the Gaza Strip and restore peace and stability in the region.”

Rashwan said Egypt would provide more details on the plan once it received definitive responses from these parties.

Egypt has played a mediating role between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007.

The Israeli offensive in Gaza has been ongoing since the terrorist attacks by the Palestinian group against the Jewish State that resulted in around 1,200 Israeli deaths.