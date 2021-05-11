The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced on Tuesday that 1150 new cases of the new Corona virus and 68 deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours.

The ministry stated in its daily statement on its page on the social networking site (Facebook) that the total number of injured rises to 238,560, and the deaths to 13,972.

The Ministry also announced that 677 people had recovered, bringing the total of those recovering from the virus to 177,440 cases.