On Friday evening, the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced the registration of 588 new cases of coronavirus, and 14 deaths.

With this daily toll, the total number of infections recorded in Egypt with the Corona virus until Friday rises to 295,639, and the total toll also increases.

deaths to 16,935 deaths.

The Ministry of Health also announced that 657 recoveries from the Corona virus had been discharged from hospitals, after receiving the necessary medical care and their complete recovery, bringing the increase

The total number of people recovering from the virus reached 249082.