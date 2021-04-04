The Egyptian Minister of Health, Hala Zayed, announced that about 150,000 medical staff and individuals from the groups eligible to receive an anti-Coronavirus vaccine had already received the vaccine until yesterday.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health in Cairo, Zayed directed to double the number of medical teams at vaccination centers nationwide, in addition to increasing the number of working hours.

She confirmed that during the next few years, workers in the tourism sector will be vaccinated, especially in coastal governorates, in conjunction with the onset of the summer season and the influx of tourists and vacationers, in a way that contributes to revitalizing the tourism movement in light of the state’s measures for safe coexistence with the Coronavirus.

She explained that the groups eligible to receive the vaccine will be expanded in conjunction with obtaining more batches of Coronavirus vaccines.